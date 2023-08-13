One man dead in overnight shooting at Pueblo apartment complex

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An overnight shooting at the Belmont Square Apartments in east Pueblo is now an on-going homicide investigation.

Pueblo Police (PPD) say they responded to 45 Bonnymede Rd. a little after 4 A.M. to reports of a shooting. On scene, they located an adult male dead.

PPD says their crimes against persons detectives responded and are now investigating how the man died. According to PPD, this is the 18th homicide in Pueblo for 2023.

The victim's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after the victim's family is notified.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call PPD dispatch at 719-553-2502, or detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com