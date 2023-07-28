Cañon City mother knowingly left 10-month-old baby in abusive boyfriend’s care resulting in child’s death, court records allege

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- New court records allege that a Cañon City mother knowingly left her 10-month-old baby in the care of a boyfriend that she knew was being abusive, ultimately leading to the baby boy's death.

20-year-old Brook Crawford was arrested earlier this summer, after her boyfriend, 21-year-old William Jacobs was accused of murdering the child -- who died in May this year.

Crawford has been facing misdemeanor and felony charges of child abuse since mid-June, but these new documents show what led detectives to charge her in the case.

The affidavit alleges that despite knowing about the abuse her baby was suffering at the hands of William Jacobs, she still left him alone with the child -- while also failing to get baby Edward the medical attention he needed.

It goes on to allege that boyfriend William Jacobs told Crawford that he had "been too rough", and even bit baby Edward, and despite that, she still allowed him to be the child's guardian.

Edward would eventually succumb on May 23, to injuries the coroner determined to be quote "from a high velocity shaking trauma".

Documents also allege that despite baby Edward throwing up and unable to keep down formula or other nutrition in the two days leading up to his death, Crawford failed to bring him in for a doctor's visit.

Investigators also spoke to Crawford's mother Candy, who told detectives that she took care of the baby on many occasions -- and that once Jacobs entered the picture, she didn't feel comfortable with him caring for the child -- an assessment that caused fights between Candy and her daughter.

Other friends and family members in those documents say they expressed concern to Crawford about Jacobs' criminal history, or whether he was a good person to have around her and her baby.

Crawford had a preliminary hearing in Fremont County District Courton Friday, July 28, and arguments are due from both parties by August 16th.