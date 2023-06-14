Skip to Content
News

Cañon City mother now facing multiple charges for alleged role in 10-month-old son’s death

The motel in Canon City where the alleged abuse took place.
KRDO
The motel in Canon City where the alleged abuse took place.
By
Updated
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:29 PM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)--This week the mother of a 10-month-old boy who died after the mother's boyfriend allegedly abused him in a Canon City motel room was arrested and released from jail.  

RELATED: 10-month-old fighting for life after being found unresponsive in Cañon City motel

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Brook Crawford was arrested by Cañon City police on Friday, June 9, and faces charges of suspicion of child abuse and neglecting a child resulting in death. Crawford was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond by the court.

RELATED: Suspect in Cañon City baby’s death admits to throwing him, biting him, treating him like a dog

10-month-old Edward Hayes died after being hospitalized for three days after he was found unresponsive in the Cañon City motel room on May 21. 

RELATED: 10-month-old boy found unresponsive in Cañon City motel dies; mother’s boyfriend in custody

Crawford's 21-year-old boyfriend, Edward Jacobs was first charged in this case with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, and cruelty to animals. During the investigation of this case, Jacobs admitted to law enforcement that he bit the 10-month-old's arm while playing with him and said he bit too hard. 

However, he would change his story often and also told officers that the baby sustained the bite mark from a dog. Jacobs then admitted he would hit Edward’s head on the bathroom door frame in the motel room.

Crawford is now expected to appear in court for charges on Wednesday, June 21. We reached out to her attorney today for comment. He told us as of right now,  there is nothing he can say. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content