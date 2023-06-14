Cañon City mother now facing multiple charges for alleged role in 10-month-old son’s death

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)--This week the mother of a 10-month-old boy who died after the mother's boyfriend allegedly abused him in a Canon City motel room was arrested and released from jail.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Brook Crawford was arrested by Cañon City police on Friday, June 9, and faces charges of suspicion of child abuse and neglecting a child resulting in death. Crawford was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond by the court.

10-month-old Edward Hayes died after being hospitalized for three days after he was found unresponsive in the Cañon City motel room on May 21.

Crawford's 21-year-old boyfriend, Edward Jacobs was first charged in this case with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, and cruelty to animals. During the investigation of this case, Jacobs admitted to law enforcement that he bit the 10-month-old's arm while playing with him and said he bit too hard.

However, he would change his story often and also told officers that the baby sustained the bite mark from a dog. Jacobs then admitted he would hit Edward’s head on the bathroom door frame in the motel room.

Crawford is now expected to appear in court for charges on Wednesday, June 21. We reached out to her attorney today for comment. He told us as of right now, there is nothing he can say.