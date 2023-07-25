Gather Mountain Blooms & Rocky Mountain Highway present 2nd annual Rocky Mountain Flower Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Gather Mountain Blooms, in partnership with Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative, is hosting its second annual Rocky Mountain Flower Fest at the historic Venetucci Farm.

The Flower Fest will be held Saturday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 5210 S. Highway 85.

Following these past couple of months’ storms and heavy rains, the flower farm is bursting with blooms and now the community is invited to celebrate this floral-filled festival with flower picking, live music, market shopping, food trucks, craft beer, and more.

The event will take place rain or shine with a stacked schedule of events for the day listed below:

4 p.m. — Doors Open

5 p.m. — Deirdre McCarthy & Friends perform

6 p.m. — Line dancing in the barn

6:30 p.m. — Stillhouse Junkies perform

7:30 p.m. — You-pick flower field closes

8 — Line dancing in the barn

8:30 — Grass It Up perform

11 p.m. — Festival ends

Early Bird tickets have already passed but General Admission tickets are still available for $30 for the week of the Festival. Kids ages eight and under will receive free admission with a paid adult member.

For those wanting to adorn themselves in flower crowns prices will be an additional $5 and if you’re looking to pick some posies it will be an extra $15.

To purchase tickets and/or for more information, click the link here.