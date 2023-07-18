Skip to Content
Submit your photos for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department’s 2024 calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department is accepting photo submissions for the 11th edition of its Discover COS calendar. 

The 2024 theme of the annual calendar is appropriately titled, “Celebrate the Seasons” and will highlight colorful Colorado and the beauty its parks, trails, and open spaces display throughout all four seasons. 

All submissions must be received by 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, and photos can be submitted by emailing calendar@coloradosprings.gov, or they can be mailed to 1401 Recreation Way. 

The City of Colorado Springs states the winning submissions will be announced on October 10, and the selected photographers will receive an award.

Following the announcement, the calendar will be available for purchase at the link here

For more information, including photography, and submission guidelines, visit the City of Colorado Springs website at the link here

