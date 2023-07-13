Homicides and other violent crimes in Colorado Springs trending down so far in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a record-high murder rate in 2022, Colorado Springs police are reporting a nearly 50 percent drop in the number of homicides so far in 2023.

Springs police investigated a record 54 homicides in 2022. Now halfway through 2023, they are only at 15.

The department said they believe their Assault Unit and Armed Violence Units have helped stifel violent crime. They also believe the community has been doing its part.

“They call us when there;s crimes, they're reporting crimes. Uh, Crime Stoppers is very actively used by our citizens, so it's a great cooperation between us, our community," said Lt. Pam Castro.