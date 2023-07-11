Skip to Content
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in June homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police are searching for the suspect in a recent homicide.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, 33-year-old Edgar Earl Darden Jr. is wanted in connection to a homicide on June 11, 2023.

Officers were dispatched around 6:35 p.m. that Sunday to the area of West 11th St. and Francisco St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a man dead.

A warrant for First Degree Murder has since been issued for Darden.

He's described as 5’07” tall, 180 pounds, with Black hair and Brown eyes. Police said Darden should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Darden, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

To provide an anonymous tip, click here or call 719-542-7867. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

