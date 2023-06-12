Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo; man found dead at scene

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Pueblo’s Police Department is investigating a homicide following a reported shooting.

On Sunday, June 11, around 6:35 p.m., the Pueblo Police were dispatched to the area of West 11th Street and Francisco Street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a man dead at the scene.

As of now, Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives along with the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, have taken over investigation efforts.

The victim of this incident has not been identified at this time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to call the Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502. For those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.