Judge allows man to bond out of jail on attempted murder charges, now he allegedly fired shots at cops

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Our judicial system is once again under the microscope for its handling of a man now accused of trying to murder El Paso County deputies overnight Tuesday.

32-year-old Wesley Braden was previously charged with attempted murder in June 2022, but an El Paso County judge allowed him to bond out of jail not once, but twice in a matter of months.

El Paso County Judge Jill Brady gave Braden a $25,000 bond on July 19, 2022. He was out of jail two weeks later after posting bond. It only took Braden three months to allegedly re-offend. On November 17, 2022, he was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Braden re-entered Judge Brady's courtroom days later and she offered him a $50,000 bond, which he posted in late December and was released.

El Paso County Judge Jill Brady

In each offense, Braden was charged with being a "habitual offender," which means he had multiple felony convictions on his record before picking up the attempted murder charge. Those convictions include possession of a weapon by a previous offender, forgery, trespassing, and felony menacing. Despite being a four-time convicted felon, Braden was never sentenced to more than one year in prison for the aforementioned crimes.

Now, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they stopped Braden's car near the intersection of Colorado Ave. and Ridge Rd. early Tuesday morning. When they attempted to arrest him, police say he fired at least one shot at deputies. According to the sheriff's office, the only reason one deputy wasn't badly injured is because the bullet was stopped by their duty gear.

"I feel that I've been speaking till I'm blue in the face on this issue," former Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

Pazen understands the frustrations law enforcement is facing when they are continually arresting the same people for violent crimes over and over again. Since his retirement from policing, he's now proposing solutions to help fix these complex problems.

In recent weeks, he authored a report for the Common Sense Institute that dives into ways to reduce crime rates in our communities. He outlines that many of these bond decisions fall at the feet of our judicial bench who are not properly accessing the risks associated with releasing people like Braden back into the community.

"Another example of a repeat violent offender that should have been in custody and not creating harm in our community or harm anywhere in the State of Colorado," Pazen said.

Each judicial district in Colorado has a "bond schedule," which helps judges make decisions on what bond amount should be given for the offenses charged like class two and three felonies.

Below is the bond schedule for the 4th Judicial District in El Paso County:

4th Judicial District Bond Schedule

Both of Braden's offenses, attempted 2nd-degree murder and aggravated robbery, were class-three felonies. However, there is little direction given to judges on how they should handle someone re-offending and allegedly committing new crimes while already out on bond.

13 Investigates reached out to Judge Brady to ask questions regarding her bond decisions regarding Braden. A spokesperson told us "Like all state judges, she cannot comment on a pending case under the Code of Judicial Conduct. Again, this applies to all judges within the Judicial Department and to all pending cases before them."

In previous 13 Investigates reports on this issue, we've been told to refer to Colorado laws on granting bond, which every person accused of a crime is entitled to.

Those laws read:

The Revised statute related to bond decisions states in 3A: "The type of bond and conditions of release shall be sufficient to reasonably ensure the appearance of the person as required and to protect the safety of any person or the community, taking into consideration the individual characteristics of each person in custody, including the person's financial condition."

4A goes on to say persons are eligible for release on bond in the "least-restrictive conditions consistent with provisions in 3A."

5A-5J say the following criteria are considered:

The employment status and history of the person in custody.

The nature and extent of family relationships of the person in custody.

Past and present residences of the person in custody.

The character and reputation of the person in custody.

Identity of persons who agree to assist the person in custody in attending court at the proper time.

The likely sentence, considering the nature and the offense presently charged.

The prior criminal record, if any, of the person in custody and any prior failures to appear for court.

Any facts indicating the possibility of violations of the law if the person in custody is released without certain conditions of release.

Any facts indicating that the defendant is likely to intimidate or harass possible witnesses

Any other facts tend to indicate that the person in custody has strong ties to the community and is not likely to flee the jurisdiction.

13 Investigates reached out to 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen's office for more information on what bond amount they requested in each of Braden's felony cases. We are expecting their response tomorrow. We will update the article when we receive their response.