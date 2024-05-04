Suspect in custody after opening fire on a home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say one person is now in custody following an overnight shooting on Abbington Street.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Abbington Street following multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon their arrival, police made contact with the victim. From there, officers say they were able to make contact with the suspect after they "voluntarily exited" their home.

Police learned through their investigation that the disturbance stemmed from a "child exchange," and that a physical altercation proceeded the gunshots.

According to CSPD, no one was hurt by the gunfire and the suspect, Regina Robinson, has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.