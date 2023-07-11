Man wanted for violent felony charges arrested after shooting at El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) released more information about an overnight shooting involving deputies and the Manitou Springs Police Department.

Just after midnight Tuesday, officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department stopped a vehicle near Colorado Ave. and Ridge Rd.

The officers identified one person inside as 32-year-old Wesley Braden, a reported "habitual offender" wanted for numerous violent Felony charges. That includes domestic violence, Attempted Murder, First Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Felony Menacing, Aggravated Robbery, and other Misdemeanor and Traffic-related charges.

Wesley Braden

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist due to the nature of the warrants associated with Wesley.

When officers and deputies tried taking him into custody, the EPCSO said Wesley "violently resisted." During the struggle, Wesley reportedly fired at least one round at a deputy from a concealed handgun. The Sheriff's Office said duty gear the deputy was wearing stopped the round - preventing it from seriously injuring or killing him.

Wesley was eventually taken into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail for his outstanding warrants. He was also booked for new Felony and misdemeanor charges including Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

According to the EPCSO, no law enforcement personnel fired their weapons.

Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate.