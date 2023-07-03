‘Everybody was in shock,’ witness details the scene following chaos in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are still searching for suspects after a person was shot downtown Saturday night and crashed into multiple cars.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say they got the call that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man shot with serious injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the man was shot and then his vehicle crashed into several cars, creating chaos in downtown near the intersection of E. Bijou Street and North Tejon Street.

According to police, multiple others were also transported to hospitals for medical care.

Onlookers like Susan Ross say the aftermath was a mix of debris, wrecked vehicles, and caution tape.

"Like, what just happened? A lot of people, just, that's the feeling that I got. Everybody was in shock," said Ross.

Ross said as she continued to drive away, she saw others impacted by the collisions, and that there was a collective feeling of shock by those who watched it all unfold.

CSPD says they are still searching for the suspect and the suspect's vehicle information.

Police say they did make an arrest that night, but they are still working to figure out whether that person was involved.