Police investigating multiple scenes downtown

KRDO
By
New
Published 9:40 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are investigating multiple crime scenes and at least one car accident in Downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Police have closed Bijou Street from Tejon Street to Nevada Avenue, as they investigate the area Downtown.

A KRDO photographer at the scene saw police place a man in handcuffs and into a police car. However it's not clear what the man was being arrested for, and if it is related to the car accident at Bijou and Tejon.

KRDO is working to gather more information from Colorado Springs Police. This article will be updated.

Spencer Soicher

Spencer is the weekend evening anchor, and a reporter for KRDO.

