Frank D. Azar sponsors scholarships for 5 young artists who drew billboards for his company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Frank D. Azar & Associates held a contest where kids could submit their drawings to be put on billboards across southern Colorado.

Five winners were chosen. Now, their hand-drawn advertisements for Azar are posted around the state.

Each winner was also awarded a $2,000 educational grant and $1,000 went to each child's school.

This year, Azar gifted $15,000 worth of scholarships. He told KRDO this won't be the last year he does it.

“We want to do this every year."

"I mean this is so much fun looking at the billboards they designed. They’re better than the person who designs them for me," Azar joked.

His team plans on hosting this contest every year.