Hostage families call for public to mobilize after Israeli military reports finding several bodies in Gaza



CNN

By Lauren Izso, Raja Razek and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — A group representing the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza has called for the public to mobilize after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported finding “a number of bodies” in the Gaza Strip.

The demands by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum came as thousands rallied across Israel on Saturday demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a ceasefire-for-hostages deal.

The IDF said in a statement Saturday that it had “located a number of bodies during combat in the Gaza Strip,” but it has not confirmed whether any of the bodies are those of hostages.

“Netanyahu abandoned the hostages! This is now a fact,” a statement issued by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum read.

“Starting tomorrow the country will tremble. We call on the public to prepare. We will stop the country,” the statement continued.

The forum said they will release more details about what they are calling for on Sunday.

The call by the forum comes amid a renewed push by the US, Qatar and Egypt, who have taken on the role of mediators, to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The mediators have proposed a three-phase approach; a first phase involving a six-week ceasefire, a second phase that would release all hostages and a withdrawal of all IDF presence from Gaza and a third reconstruction phase.

However, the current proposal, if agreed upon, essentially allows Israel and Hamas to abandon discussions after the first phase, and Israel has made it clear that a break in the fighting may be just that and it is not ready to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden said Saturday evening that his staff has been in touch with Israeli officials about the unfolding situation but noted that the bodies had not yet been identified. Biden also called for an end to the war, expressing optimism on an agreement and adding that parties involved in the negotiation have said they “agree on the principles.”

“It’s time this war ended,” Biden added. “I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement. It’s time to end it. It’s time to finish it.”

Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza after the militant group’s cross-border October 7 attacks, in which more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities. More than 100 hostages were freed under a temporary truce last year and eight have been rescued alive – including Farhan Al-Qadi, who was recovered from a Hamas tunnel this week. However, more than 100 are thought to remain in Gaza.

CNN previously reported that there are 107 total hostages, living and dead, being held in Gaza, according to Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Of that number, 103 hostages are from the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Of those 103 hostages, 33 are presumed dead, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.