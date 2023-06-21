Colorado’s Secondary Big Game Draw Applications open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado's Secondary Big Game Draw Applications are open. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications from Wednesday, June 21 through June 30, at 8 p.m.

This secondary draw is for hunters who didn't draw a license in the primary draw. Most elk, deer, pronghorn, and bear licenses not issued through the primary draw will now be made available in a secondary draw that is open to anyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not.

According to CPW, the secondary draw offers two more species than the first, bear and pronghorn, in addition to deer and elk licenses.

Youth hunters also have 100% preference. The secondary draw processes all youth application choices before processing adult choices. CPW said a hunt could be completely drawn by youth before the adult application stage of the draw.

Below are more details on the secondary draw provided by CPW:

The application fee. You’ll still be charged a fee for applying, whether or not you draw a license. The $8 resident and $10 nonresident application fees applies per species for the secondary draw as well as the primary draw.

No preference points. You cannot use or apply for a preference point in the secondary draw.

You cannot use or apply for a preference point in the secondary draw. No group hunts. You cannot apply as a group in the secondary draw.

To submit a Secondary Big Game Draw Application, click here.

Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw, except for Ranching for Wildlife licenses, will be placed on the leftover list. That'll be available for purchase starting Aug. 1, 2023, at 9 a.m.