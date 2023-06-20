Pueblo Police perform rescue efforts after woman falls in Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- It was a scary situation involving rescue crews with Pueblo Police responding to a woman who had fallen into the Arkansas River.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, Saturday, June 17, at around 11:37 a.m., Pueblo Police responded to a water rescue in the 400 block of North Pueblo Boulevard on the Arkansas River.

Pueblo Police state a 78-year-old woman had fallen into the river and was holding onto a small tree to prevent herself from being swept away.

Witnesses in the area heard the woman struggling and calling for help and made calls for an emergency response and stayed in the area to assist with rescue efforts.

Pueblo Police reported several officers climbing down a steep embankment to hold onto the victim until additional assistance arrived.

Eventually, Pueblo City Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) were able to get the woman to safety along with everyone else that was assisting in this rescue incident.

She was later transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.