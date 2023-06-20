Get outdoors and celebrate ‘Generation Wild Day’

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Generation Wild, Colorado’s youth-and-outdoors movement is celebrating Generation Wild Day and is inviting Colorado communities to take part.

The movement was established by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and was endorsed by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper who recognized June 21 as Generation Wild Day in 2018 to recognize the first day of summer.

This year’s campaign is titled, “Share This Wonder-Full World,” and aims to reach parents across Colorado to remind them that they are their children’s most important role models and that where parents go, kids go.

In light of the celebration, nine Generation Wild coalitions are scattering hopscotch courses across the state for public use.

You can find these hopscotch courses at the following locations:

To show off how your kids are getting outdoors and off the screens, parents can tag @GenerationWildColorado on Facebook or Instagram to share their photos and videos.