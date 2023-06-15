Skip to Content
Pueblo man killed in hit-and-run identified

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

On Tuesday, around 4:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway Ave. on reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. He was identified Thursday as 65-year-old Johnathan Weinell. He died from the injuries he sustained when he was hit.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the suspect was driving a Jeep when he hit Weinell. After the accident, witnesses told police the suspect tried getting away on foot.

The suspect, 40-year-old Danny Espinoza, was later found and arrested.

According to PPD, Espinoza was driving the wrong way when he hit Weinell, who was standing outside of his parked vehicle.

