Man arrested and charged in Pueblo after hitting a pedestrian with his car

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--A man is now in custody and facing charges after hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence.

On Tuesday, June 13, at around 4:10 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway Avenue on reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Witnessess from the incdent stated that a maroon Jeep had hit a pedestrian and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

The Pueblo Police Department reports citizens were able to detain the suspect prior to officer’s arriving.

That suspect is now being identified as Danny Espinoza, 40.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. That man has not been identified yet by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Both the Crime Scene Investigation and Traffic responded to the crime and investigation efforts revealed that Espinoza had driven into the opposite lanes of travel and hit the victim who was standing outside of his parked vehicle.

The Pueblo Police Department reports Espinoza was evaluated for Driving Under the Influence and was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on charges of Vehicular Homicide, Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, and Careless Driving-Resulting in Death.