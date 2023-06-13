Skip to Content
Summer programs and events offered at Bear Creek Nature Center

El Paso County Nature Center | Bear Creek Nature Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--If you’re looking for some fun ways to kick off the summer season this week, the Bear Creek Nature Center is offering back-to-back events you and your friends and family can participate in. 

  • Little Wonders-Bird Bonanza
    • Wednesday, June 14, 9:00-10:15 a.m. and 1:00-2:15 p.m.
    • Discover the world of nature with your 2-or 3-year old
    • Prepaid Registration Required
    • #3/person including siblings and adults
El Paso County Nature Centers | Bear Creek Nature Center
  • Nature Explorers-Let’s Go Hiking
    • Thursday, June 15, 9:00-10:30 a.m. and 1:00-2:30 p.m.
    • Discover the world of nature with your 4- or 5-year-old
    • Prepaid Registration Required
    • $3/person including siblings and adults
El Paso County Nature Centers | Bear Creek Nature Center
  • Kids Night Out: Summer Fun Moonlight Hike
    • Friday, June 16, 5:30-9:00 p.m.
    • Caregivers, drop off your child (ages 7-12) for an evening of exploration, fun activities and night hiking.
    • Dinner is included.
    • Prepaid registration required.
    • $25 per person/$20 per member
El Paso County Nature Centers | Bear Creek Nature Center

All programs listed above  require pre-registration that you can find at the link here

The Bear Creek Nature center is located at 245 Bear Creek Road. For more information you can visit their website by clicking the link here

