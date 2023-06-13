Summer programs and events offered at Bear Creek Nature Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--If you’re looking for some fun ways to kick off the summer season this week, the Bear Creek Nature Center is offering back-to-back events you and your friends and family can participate in.

Little Wonders-Bird Bonanza Wednesday, June 14, 9:00-10:15 a.m. and 1:00-2:15 p.m. Discover the world of nature with your 2-or 3-year old Prepaid Registration Required #3/person including siblings and adults



El Paso County Nature Centers | Bear Creek Nature Center

Nature Explorers-Let’s Go Hiking Thursday, June 15, 9:00-10:30 a.m. and 1:00-2:30 p.m. Discover the world of nature with your 4- or 5-year-old Prepaid Registration Required $3/person including siblings and adults



Kids Night Out: Summer Fun Moonlight Hike Friday, June 16, 5:30-9:00 p.m. Caregivers, drop off your child (ages 7-12) for an evening of exploration, fun activities and night hiking. Dinner is included. Prepaid registration required. $25 per person/$20 per member



All programs listed above require pre-registration that you can find at the link here.

The Bear Creek Nature center is located at 245 Bear Creek Road. For more information you can visit their website by clicking the link here.