Manitou Springs ‘Adopt a Park’ program accepting applications

today at 6:58 PM
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs is looking for volunteers to do something Absolutely Colorado for the community.

Manitou is looking for individuals or groups who would like to participate in the city's "Adopt a Park" program.

Volunteers are asked to commit at least four days out of the year to perform tasks like trash clean-up, planting trees, and basic lawn maintenance.

Participants will have their hard work credited on the city's website, as well as on a sign at the parks.

For more information on the program, visit Adopt a Park.

