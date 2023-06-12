A nine-year-old boy is dead after drowning while tubing

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO)--A child is now dead after drowning in Boulder Creek while tubing.

According to the Boulder Police Department, on Sunday, June 11, around 4:52 p.m., Boulder police officers and fire units responded to a 911 call about a nine-year-old child who had fallen off his tube in Boulder Creek and was reported missing.

That same day around 5 p.m., first responders saw the child and pulled him from the creek near Broadway and Canyon Boulevard.

The Boulder Police Department reports first responders began CPR before taking him to the Boulder Community Hospital; however, the boy was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. by officials in the emergency department.

Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, Jeff Long, responded to the tragic incident starting, “This is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, especially the boy's family. All our responders were there–police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew. We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”

At the time of the incident, the child’s parents sustained minor injuries and were treated by medics at the scene.

The City urged community members to always use caution when recreating around water, especially during run-off season when waters are high.