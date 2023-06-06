Fountain man sentenced to 48 years in prison for murdering woman

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - A man accused of murdering a woman last summer was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison.

On August 15, 2022, Fountain Police and detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Rd. on reports of an overdose. At the scene, however, investigators found a woman with bruising and swelling on her face.

According to an arrest affidavit, suspect Dennis Hase admitted to slapping the victim across her face, punching her, pushing on her chest, wrapping his hands around her neck and pushing on her throat, pinching the victim's nose with a closed hand, and covering her mouth with his hand.

While doing this, he told investigators he told the victim, later identified as 43-year-old Lisa Weidlich, that he asked her "Do you want to die?"

Around 3 a.m., Hase claimed he woke up and noticed Weidlich wasn't moving and so he dragged her body outside and put her on the hood of his truck.

Hase was arrested at the scene and charged with sexual assault, assault in the third degree, and soliciting for prostitution.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office Hase pled guilty to Murder 2 and was sentenced to 48 years in prison.