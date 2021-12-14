Fountain man arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman on Monday. The suspect was identified as 62-year-old, Dennis Hase.

According to the FPD press release, officers responded to the 9500 block of Squirrel Creek Rd. following a harassment claim in a different location in Fountain.

Once Fountain police arrived to the scene, officers found an injured woman who had bruising and swelling to her face.

Officers immediately investigated the incident and determined the woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted by Hayes.

Hayes was placed into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail. He is facing charges for sexual assault, assault in the third degree, and soliciting for prostitution.

From 1990 through 2016, Hase was charged with sexual assault on a 8-year-old child, criminal mischief, controlled substances, second degree burglary-attempted, and sexual assault attempted.