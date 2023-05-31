Explore Colorado’s great outdoors through UpaDowna’s community Pedal Party events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – If you’re looking for a weekly summer event that gets you outdoors and in the community, a Pedal Party might just be the activity for you.

The Pedal Party is a weekly summer cruiser ride through Downtown Colorado Springs hosted by the Colorado-based non-profit organization UpaDowna.

The organization provides free and discounted programs to educate the community about Colorado’s great outdoors and offers activities for all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to participate in.

From June 1, to August 31, every Thursday, the Pedal Party will meet at the Red Leg Brewing Company (located at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road) and will take off at 6 p.m. sharp for a one, four, or eight mile ride along the scenic routes of Garden of the Gods.

All ages and ability levels are welcome to participate in this free weekly cruise and for those who do not have a bike, they will have the opportunity to rent a pedal assist bike for free from Criterium Bikes.

Giveaways will be provided by the outdoor clothing and gear company, Arc’Teryx Castle Rock and the more you ride, UpaDowna officials state, the more chances you will receive to win the grand prize at the end of the season.

For more information about the event and how you can get involved, you can call (719)-429-9006.