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Warmer temperatures ahead along with daily rain chances for most of the week

KRDO
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Published 3:15 PM

We can expect to see partly cloudy skies for the rest of your Sunday, with breezy conditions. We will see winds out of the southwest at around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor, and 40s for the High Country. Skies will clear overnight.

Monday will bring a lot of sunshine in the beginning part of the day with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening hours. We do have a chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms that do develop may be on the severe side. Parts of the Palmer Divide and areas out on the Eastern Plains have the highest risk for some some of those severe storms. The greatest risk from those severe storms will be heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and hail We should also see some much warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 80s for most communities in the Pikes Peak Region.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring us a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorm. There is the potential for seeing widespread heavy rain. We will see highs near 80 degrees.

Things dry out for Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. It will be much warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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