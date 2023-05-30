Skip to Content
News

A 20-year-old man is now in the hospital after falling at Garden of the Gods while rock climbing

CSFD
By
New
Published 6:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is evaluating a man for injuries after he fell while rock climbing at Garden of the Gods. 

The call came in around 9 p.m. yesterday on Monday, May 29, and CSFD reported there was an injured climber stuck on the Grey Rock formation at Garden of the Gods.

As part of extraction efforts, CSFD sent a Heavy Rescue team to assist the climber down a litter. 

The climber, CSFD reports, was a 20-year-old male who had fallen on Kindergarten Rock. 

Extraction efforts involved 20 CSFD Firefighters and around 11 p.m. that same night, CSFD reported the climber was successfully removed from the formation and was being transported to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries:

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content