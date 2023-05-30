A 20-year-old man is now in the hospital after falling at Garden of the Gods while rock climbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is evaluating a man for injuries after he fell while rock climbing at Garden of the Gods.

The call came in around 9 p.m. yesterday on Monday, May 29, and CSFD reported there was an injured climber stuck on the Grey Rock formation at Garden of the Gods.

As part of extraction efforts, CSFD sent a Heavy Rescue team to assist the climber down a litter.

The climber, CSFD reports, was a 20-year-old male who had fallen on Kindergarten Rock.

Extraction efforts involved 20 CSFD Firefighters and around 11 p.m. that same night, CSFD reported the climber was successfully removed from the formation and was being transported to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries: