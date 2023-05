PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Boat Ramp along with the beach area and the main parking lot by the North Shore marina are closing for a few days.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the closure is due to restriping of the parking lot. The closure begins at midnight on May 21 and lasts through 5 a.m. on May 23.

Anyone with questions is asked to please contact the Parks Visitor Center.