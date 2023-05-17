Pueblo Fountain Creek trail temporarily closed due to heavy rainfall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department is issuing a temporary closure of the Fountain Creek trail until further notice.

This comes after heavy rainfall in the area that has accumulated from recent storms causing a section of the trail to be washed out.

The closure will include the northside of Cesar Chavez Boulevard going downstream from the Loaf’n’Jug at 4000 Jerry Murphy. This area covers about 650 feet in length.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department officials state they will update the public with additional information related to this closure as it becomes available.

Department officials are urging guests, visitors, and residents in the area that if anyone is seen out using the trails or notices any other washed-out areas to contact the Ranger Hotline or report the area to the Administration Office.

For more information about the closure you can contact Pueblo Parks and Recreation at (719)-553-2790.