Manitou Springs nominated for USAToday’s “10 Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America”

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – For the third year in a row, Manitou Springs has received a nomination from USAToday’s 10 Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America.

The town of just under 5,000 residents earned its qualification based on an evaluation of the town’s museums, art galleries, performing arts, and busy event calendars.

The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Manitou Springs Creative District, and the City of Manitou Springs say they’re not at all surprised about the town’s rankings and state the vitality of the small town arts scene is simply hard to beat.

For those who have grown to love the City of Manitou and all it has to offer, you can share your appreciation by casting a vote to secure Manitou as one of the Best Small Towns Arts Scene.

Voting ends Monday, June 12, at 11:59 p.m., and Manitou Springs supporters can sign up for daily text alerts through June 12, by texting “best” to (844)-241-0719 or by going online to vote by clicking the link here.