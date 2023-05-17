Firefighters to conduct prescribed burn near Aldrich Lakes

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Firefighters are planning a prescribed burn in the Aldrich Lakes area and are urging nearby residents and visitors of visible smoke that might be seen.

The announcement comes from the U.S. Forest Service for the White River National Forest who plan to burn up to 1,500 acres today, Wednesday, May 17.

The burning will take place 14 miles northeast of Meeker in the Aldrich Lakes area and it comes in an effort to help reduce dense vegetation and other fuels to improve wildlife habitat.

As a result, the land will be stimulated for new vegetation growth to help lower the risk of large wildfires.

Forest Service officials say firefighters are closely monitoring fire conditions to minimize smoke impacts to the surrounding communities. They state the smoke should dissipate throughout the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.

Forest Service officials stated fire managers have obtained smoke permits from the State and have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan, still smoke poses a threat to one’s health.

For information on how to protect your health from smoke, you can visit the link by clicking here.