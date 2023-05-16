Rocky Mountain National Park announces trail closure ahead of Sprague Lake Boardwalk Replacement Project

LARIMER, Colo. (KRDO) – Officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park are alerting visitors and guests of a trail closure following the announcement of a replacement project.

Thursday, May 18, the Sprague Lake Trail and Picnic and Parking Area will be closed to all users as crew members work to repair a 210-foot long section of the Sprague Lake Boardwalk.

Now being coined as the Sprague Lake Boardwalk Replacement Project, the park’s trail crew, along with the assistance of the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Conservation Corps trail crew, will work to replace failing wooden boards and widen the section of the boardwalk.

Rocky Mountain National Park officials say crew members will repair the substructure by replacing it with streel beams to extend the life of the bridge as its known to be a popular destination for many park visitors.

These improvements, officials say, will improve accessibility for visitors who use wheelchairs and strollers.

Majority of the boardwalk replacement work will take place beginning in August. May 18, will oversee the staging of equipment and building materials.

Once project work begins, there will be a full closure in place for a small portion of the Sprague Lake Trail. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

For more information on the Sprague Lake Boardwalk Replacement Project, you can contact the park’s Information Office at (970)-586-1206 or visit the website by clicking the link here.