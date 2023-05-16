Colorado Springs ranks 9th in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Live”

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Colorado Springs is earning a spot in the U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Places to Live rankings.

Colorado Springs ranked ninth in the 2023 report and it marks the sixth consecutive year the City has ranked in the top 10 of the U.S. News' "Best Places to Live" listing.

The rankings, according to the Report, are based on a strong job market, population growth, and a location that blends access to nature and the outdoors with metropolitan amenities.

This year’s list evaluated the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they met Americans’ living expectations with measures including value, job market, desirability, and quality of life.

Olympic City USA was one of only two Colorado cities to place in the top 10, as well as ranking second in the country in the “Most Desirable” category.

For more information on the report and the methodology, you can visit the U.S. News & World Report website by clicking the link here.