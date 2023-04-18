Pueblo West man convicted on assault charges after shooting at sheriff’s deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County jury delivered a split verdict on Tuesday afternoon in the trial against 50-year-old Eddie Lovins, who was accused of threatening to bomb the Tennessee State Capitol and injuring two Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies by shooting at them when they arrived at his Pueblo West home.

This all happened on New Years Day in 2021. Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor told KRDO his deputies were responding to Lovins home after he called in threats to blow up the Tennessee State Capitol, one week after an entire city block went up in flames after a bomb went off in Nashville.

"He wasn't just shooting at my deputies on that one instance. He continued to constantly fire rounds out of his home," Taylor said back in 2021.

Lovins pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His defense attorney's said that he was experiencing an episode of PTSD and had been drinking the day of the incident. They also said he had no ill intentions to harm citizens in Tennessee that day.

Two years later, a Pueblo County jury convicted Lovins on multiple counts of 1st-degree assault on people at the scene, 2nd-degree assault on Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies, and criminal mischief. However, they acquitted Lovins on multiple counts of 1st-degree assault on the deputies, additional counts of 2nd-degree assault, and falsely reporting explosives.

We reached out to Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner for clarification on convictions and acquittals on similar charges. We are awaiting his response. However, after the verdict was announced, he issued this statement:

"We take seriously any assault on individuals, but it is particularly egregious when committed upon those who are sworn to uphold the law. The jury's verdict, as the voice of the people, reflects that concern. Additionally the activities against the Tennessee Capitol are equally concerning. The results of the case demonstrates Pueblos regard for public safety." Jeff Chostner, 10th Judicial District Attorney

Lovins has spent the last two years in jail on a $500,000 bond. He will be formally sentenced by a Pueblo County Judge on June 23rd. He could face up to 32 years in prison after being convicted of 1st-degree assault.