Mt. Culter trailhead in Colorado Springs parking lot getting an upgrade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A popular Colorado Springs trailhead parking lot is getting an upgrade ahead of the summer hiking season. The city is working on updating the parking lot at the Mt. Culter trailhead.

Starting Wednesday, the parking lot will be closed, but the trail itself will remain open.

The goal is the project won't exceed $118,000. The improvements include paving, adding curbs and gutters, and defined parking spaces. Minor modifications will also be made to the Mt. Cutler and Creekside trails.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road is expected to remain open, but it may be reduced to one lane. People are asked to park along North Cheyenne Canyon Road or at the Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center.

Construction is expected to last six weeks.