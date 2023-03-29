Narcan to be sold over-the-counter at pharmacies, grocery stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray to reverse opioid overdoses.

This will be the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. This medication quickly reverses the effects of opioid overdose.

According to the FDA, the move paves the way for Narcan to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations, or online.

Health officials said the goal is to reduce deadly drug overdoses. Between October 2021 and October 2022, there were almost 102,000 reported fatal overdoses across the country.

For the drug to be approved for over-the-counter sales, the manufacturer had to prove it's safe and effective for use based on the label. Additionally, the directions needed to be clear and easy to understand without the supervision of a healthcare professional.

The timeline for availability and price of the over-the-counter product is determined by the manufacturer - but the FDA said it could take months. Until then, other formulations and dosages of naloxone will remain available by prescription only.