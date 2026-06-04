Skip to Content
Healthy Colorado

Healthy Colorado: Improving hormones and mental health for Men’s Health Month

KRDO13
By
Updated
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- June is Men's Health Month, and experts tell KRDO13 there are several ways men can significantly improve their hormone health and overall well-being.

"One is having appropriate sleep," says Dr. Abram McBride at Colorado Springs Urology. "Second is having appropriate diet and nutrition, and third is a sedentary lifestyle; we have to start moving. And then finally is managing stress. And if we address those four underlying pillars of men's health, a lot of the other disease manifestations of men's health tend to disappear or get significantly better."

Dr. McBride says if you are prioritizing these four things, depression and anxiety drop in most men.

If not, look into treatment. He says men tend to struggle more with mental health than women because they're less likely to go see a doctor and reach out for help when needed.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: Healthy Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.