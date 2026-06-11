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Healthy Colorado

Healthy Colorado: Preventing or delaying dementia related issues

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:35 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia, but there are ways to reduce your risk of developing the disease. The most significant one is early treatment, according to health experts.

"But the best results and real improving, or at least maintaining function, is if there is a diagnosis early in your 70s at the mild to moderate stage," says Dr. Ira Chang, a neurologist with HCA HealthONE Swedish.

According to the CDC, nearly 40% of Alzheimer's or other dementia related issues may be prevented or delayed. In addition to an early diagnosis, there are easy lifestyle habits that are proven to keep cognitive function at its best.

Dr. Chang recommends staying active, eating healthy and managing blood pressure. She also encourages socializing and mental health.

Health experts also say people who are lonely tend to have a greater risk for dementia.

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Article Topic Follows: Healthy Colorado

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Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

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