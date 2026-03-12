Healthy Colorado: Free colonoscopy clinic this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the recent diagnosis and death of actor James Van Der Beek, the conversation has shifted toward more research and early testing for colon cancer. It's become the leading cause of cancer death in Americans under 50, according to the American Cancer Society.

March is colorectal cancer awareness month. This type of cancer is affecting men younger and younger. 45 years old is the recommended age to start screening. A local doctor says early diagnosis is key. That's why one Colorado Springs practice is offering free colonoscopies this weekend, looking for early cancer, which is much easier to treat.

It's something they've now done for about 10 years. And it's saving lives and helping people who otherwise wouldn't be able to get one.

"We are trying to close this gap and screen for colon cancer because a lot of people can't afford screening colonoscopy, especially people who don't have insurance," says Dr. Elena Sidorenko, Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs.

No insurance needed; the goal is to contribute to community health.

The free screening is this Saturday, March 14, at Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs near Palmer Park.

