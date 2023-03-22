Silver Key sees an increase in senior applicants asking for food assistance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs organization is ramping up production as the need for food in the Pikes Peak region continues to increase.

Since the start of the pandemic Silver Key Senior Services saw an increase in the number of people asking for food assistance. Now with inflation at an all-time high, that number continues to rise.

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Silver Key Senior Services fills its mission.

"We have a team of volunteers who move to support individuals who for whatever reason aren't able to get out to the community and through that our meals on wheels program of volunteers is what we connect that individual to the high-quality food that we offer," said Jason Beabueno, CEO of Silver Key.

The senior services center helps thousands of residents every year by providing a dine-in or delivery food option every day.

Aurea Bencomo, an employee with Silver Key, said she knows all too well what it's like to need help.

"I am very happy about offering my services to them, especially offering my love and understanding," said Bencomo.

In February Silver key helped serve 2,200 meals through its meals on wheels program and handed out 5,500 meals to seniors at its in-house cafe.

"There is so many of them that I know for a fact it's the only meal of the day and it's important that they get that meal," explained Karen Allison, a volunteer at Silver Key.

"Seniors, in general, do not get a high protein meal for a reasonable price," said Jennifer Gonzalez, mother of benefits from Silver Key.

Gonzalez said Silver Key allows people like her to receive extra aid for her parents while not being home.

"And as long as I give them 24 hours notice, they can be brought right to the facility, they can have a good meal, but they can also have the fellowship and everything that goes along with it," added Gonzalez.

Silver Key anticipates the number of folks asking for food assistance for the month of march and so on will only increase as inflation is on the rise.

For more information, click here.