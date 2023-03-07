Suspect in 2022 double-homicide of Arkansas couple in Fremont County found dead day later

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) named a suspect in the double-homicide investigation of an Arkansas couple. However, that suspect was reportedly found dead a day after the killings.

On July 16, 2022, hikers found 29-year-old Morgan Apple and 31-year-old Shawn Apple dead in the Phantom Canyon area.

One day later, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the sheriff's office said the apparent suicide of 18-year-old Jeffrey Michael Harris was reported out of Cañon City. According to the FCSO, the murders were linked to Harris "using ballistics and forensic evidence.

The Sheriff's office said, "Mr. Harris was linked to the homicides of Shawn and Morgan Apple through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence, and digital media records."