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Tracking fire danger on another hot & windy day

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KRDO
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Published 4:17 AM

TODAY: We're tracking another hot and windy day with widespread critical fire weather. Temps will be similar to Tuesday in the 90's and triple digits along and east of I-25, but there will be less cloud cover and even drier conditions.

TOMORROW: We drop to the low to mid 80s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Thursday on the back end of a cold front. This front will not bring wet weather, unfortunately.

EXTENDED: Temps rebound to the high 80s in Colorado Springs and low 90s in Pueblo Friday. Expect fire danger to continue through Saturday. We're tracking a stronger system come Sunday/Monday that'll drop temps to the 70s and 80s and bring some much-needed moisture. However, that also means more severe storms.

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Julia Donovan

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