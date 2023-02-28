Babysitter arrested for the murder of a toddler in Conejos County, near New Mexico border

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Conejos County babysitter faces a murder charge for the death of a 23-month-old little girl.

Denise Cordova, 47, was arrested Friday and is facing a first-degree murder charge and a child abuse charge. The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office tells 13 Investigates they are evaluating the case and could levy additional charges. Charges against Cordova need to be officially filed by March 6.

On Jan. 31, Conejos County Deputies were called to a report of a child struggling to breathe at a home in the 16000 block of County Road W.5.

When deputies arrived the mother and the babysitter, Cordova, were on the scene.

Cordova told first responders that the child stood up from the stroller and had fallen face-first onto the ground. She said the child kept losing consciousness after the fall.

The little girl was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs in critical condition but later died on Feb. 3 from her injuries.

According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, the toddler suffered from a subdural hemorrhage or severe swelling of the brain. Doctors also noted significant bruising to the child’s face, forehead, and on the inside of both ears.

Doctors specializing in child abuse told investigators the little girl's injuries aren't consistent with an accident, but child abuse.

Cordova is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond at the Conejos County jail.