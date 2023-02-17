Public asked for input on project to replace staff housing in Rocky Mountain National Park lost in East Troublesome fire

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park is in the process of replacing staff housing lost during the 2020 East Troublesome fire, the park's largest fire in its 108-year history. Now, RMNP is asking the public for its input on the environmental assessment.

The structures lost in the fire provided housing for 22 seasonal employees. The positions include park rangers, park guides, fee and campground staff, trail crew members, buildings and utility staff, and custodians.

The proposed new housing complex would accommodate that same number of employees. It would be built near the existing park housing area on the west side of the park and consist of two dormitories, 10 residential units, three recreational vehicle sites, and a residential support facility that would include laundry, showers, and a communal kitchen.

The project would also include the construction of a new utility system, replacing a water well, replacing associated infrastructure at the existing park housing area, and the removal of destroyed utilities and infrastructure.

According to the RMNP, disaster supplemental funding is expected to pay for the proposed project.

RMNP said providing housing is critical for recruiting and retaining seasonal staff to work on the west side of the park.

The employees live and work there from mid-April through mid-October and provide essential visitor services and carry out critical park operations.

Public comments on this EA will be open on the park’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website from Feb. 17 through March 5, 2023.

To learn more about this proposed project, click here.

Public comments on this proposed project can be submitted at this web address.

Comments can also be submitted via mail to:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Office of the Superintendent

1000 US Hwy 36

Estes Park, CO 80517

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.