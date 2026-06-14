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A Cool Sunday with A Few Showers and Storms

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Published 1:47 PM

Daytime temperatures struggled to reach the mid 70s across Southeast Colorado Sunday afternoon. A one-two shot of cooler air this last weekend brought the cooler weather, along with afternoon storms across the region. One or two storms will hit the south end of Colorado Springs, mainly around the Fort Carson area. Expect brief, heavy rainfall with these storms and 30 mile per hour wind gusts. Small hail is a possibility as well.

By nightfall, skies will clear up. Look for cool overnight temperatures near 50 degrees, great sleeping weather if you can crack open your bedroom window. Enjoy Monday, it'll be mostly sunny and mainly dry with a comfortable mild high temperature around 80 degrees. But then for the rest of the week, the heat really dials up in Southeast Colorado.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and dry with highs ranging from the upper 80s on Tuesday to near 100 degrees on Wednesday. Plan on a hot dry rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Thursday, Friday Juneteenth and Saturday.

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Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

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