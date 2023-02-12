Fountain Mayor speaks out after the passing of Officer Julian Becerra

Officer Becerra passed away Saturday night in the hospital following a 40-foot fall off a bridge while on duty.

“The City of Fountain is heartbroken over the loss of Officer Julian Becerra. His family and friends are in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. We are so thankful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from so many over these last difficult days, and I do ask everyone to continue to stand by the Becerra family and respect their privacy and wishes during this very difficult time. Fountain will forever be grateful for the selfless service and bravery of Officer Julian Becerra, and we are so proud and thankful for all our police officers and first responders who keep our community safe every day.”

