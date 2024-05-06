Skip to Content
Strong winds continue into the afternoon

Published 7:16 AM

High Wind Warning up through noon today with wind gusts up to 90 mph possible.

TODAY: Mainly sunny mild and windy through the afternoon. West to NW winds 25 to 35 mph... and gusting over 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and breezy overnight with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and breezy to windy conditions again for Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be mild in the 60s and 70s.  Our shower and thunderstorm chances will ramp up starting on Thursday and into the weekend.  Temperatures will dip back into the 50s Thursday and Friday. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

