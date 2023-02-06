Colorado State Patrol: 16-year-old without license caused deadly Security-Widefield crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado State Patrol provided an update on a fatal crash that happened on Feb. 3. According to investigators, the driver who caused the fatal crash was 16 and didn't have a license.

Friday, crews responded to the intersection of Fontaine Blvd. and S Powers Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. CSP said the head-on collision involved a minivan and a Kia Sedona.

According to investigators, the teen driving the minivan turned left from Powers Blvd. onto Fontaine Blvd. in front of the other driver.

CSP said the teen survived the crash with moderate injuries. However, her passenger, a 65-year-old woman, died. A six-year-old in the backseat wasn't injured.

At this time, CSP said charges and citations are still pending.