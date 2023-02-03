Fatal crash shuts down Powers intersection

The intersection of Powers and Fontaine is expected to be closed for several hours after a fatal crash Friday evening.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the head-on collision south of the Colorado Springs airport happened around 7:30pm and involved a Kia Sedona minivan and a Mazda 3 sedan.

One of the passengers in the minivan did not survive.

The age of that victim was not released.

Several other people in the minivan, as well as the driver of the Mazda, were injured and transported to the hospital with injuries that vary in severity.

As of 8:30pm Friday evening, it was not clear who was at fault for the crash, or whether anyone would be cited.

At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening for the intersection.